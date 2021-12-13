Photo Release

December 13, 2021 Provision on DTI’s exclusive jurisdiction over vape, heated tobacco products: Sen. Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III, during Monday’s hybrid plenary session, December 13, 2021, suggests that Section 20 be made clear that the Department of Trade and Industry has exclusive jurisdiction over vape and heated tobacco products. Pimentel said the provision is being limited by Section 17 and other paragraphs where participation of other agencies is mentioned. Senate President Pro-Tempore Ralph Recto stressed that Section 20 states the exclusive jurisdiction of DTI over any and all issues relating to vaporized nicotine and non-nicotine products. Section 17, on the other hand, talks about product standards requirements, for example, in consultation with the Food and Drug Administration. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)