Photo Release

December 13, 2021 Amending SBN 2234: Sen. Joel Villanueva welcomes amendments to Senate Bill No. 2234 (SBN 2234) or An Act Creating the Department of Migrant Workers and Overseas Filipinos (DMWOF) during the hybrid plenary session Monday. December 13, 2021. Villanueva, chairman of the Committee on Labor, Employment, and Human Resources Development, finetuned SBN 2234 by giving his own amendments before accepting the inputs suggested by Senate Minority Floor Leader Franklin Drilon. (Albert Calvelo / Senate PRIB)