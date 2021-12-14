Photo Release

December 14, 2021 Hontiveros wants four firms involved in smuggling charged: Sen. Risa Hontiveros asks the Bureau of Customs (BOC) to file charges against four firms involved in the largest forfeiture of agricultural products at the port of Subic during the Committee of Whole hybrid inquiry into the rampant smuggling of agricultural products into the country Tuesday, December 14, 2021. Hontiveros also recommended the delisting of the four companies, namely Zhenpin Consumer Goods Trading, Dua Te Mira Non-Specialized Wholesale, Gingarnion Agri Trading, and Thousand Sunny Enterprise, from the Joint Administrative Order (JAO) 20-01 that provides the guidelines for the expeditious release of goods during the enhanced community quarantine. “I further recommend the revocation of their licenses and permits if they would be found involved in smuggling and economic sabotage. Necessary charges should also be filed against them,” Hontiveros added. Customs Commissioner Rey Leonardo Guerrero told Hontiveros that the BOC already revoked the accreditation of the four firms and would be working with other government agencies in relation to their delisting from JAO. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)