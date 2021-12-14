Photo Release

December 14, 2021 On the extension of MAV+: Sen. Imee Marcos, during Tuesday’s hybrid Committee of the Whole hearing December 14, 2021 on the rampant smuggling of agricultural products, seeks clarification on the plan to extend the validity of minimum access volume plus (MAV+) program for pork until the end of next year. Marcos noted that MAV+ failed to address the rising prices of pork products amid shortage of supply. Executive Order (EO) 103, which hiked the government’s MAV for pork to 200,000 metric tons, is only applicable during the MAV year 2021-2022, which ends on January 31. Marcos said the government not only plans to extend the validity of the MAV+ program, but would also bring it to far-flung areas with no reported case of pork shortage, such as the Central Visayas. The program was also expanded for institutional buyers and meat processors. Jocelyn Salvador of the National Meat Inspection Service told Marcos that there is no plan to extend the MAV+ program because of the low utilization rate and that the program was expanded to other regions because of shortage caused by the African swine fever. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)