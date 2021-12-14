Photo Release

December 14, 2021 A historic night: Sen. Francis “Tol” Tolentino lauds the approval of Senate Bill 2234, also known as an Act Creating the Department of Migrant Workers, while describing the last night of the period of amendments of the bill as a historic night. During the hybrid plenary session Tuesday, December 14, 2021, Tolentino commended the bill’s sponsor, Sen. Joel Villanueva, and Senate Minority Leader Franklin M. Drilon for thoroughly refining the bill so that it would be approved on third and final reading. “Every constellation of stories we assemble has a frame. Change the frame and you change the story. Change the stories that matter, and we might just change the course of Philippine history. Last night was a historic night with the approval of Senate Bill 2234,” Tolentino said. (Albert Calvelo / Senate PRIB)