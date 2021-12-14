Photo Release

December 14, 2021 Revilla lauds passage of Dep't of Migrant Workers Bill: Sen. Ramon Bong Revilla Jr. congratulates Sen. Joel Villanueva for shepherding the passage of Senate Bill 2234, also known as An Act Creating the Department of Migrant Workers during the hybrid plenary session Tuesday, December 14, 2021. Revilla also thanked Villanueva for “fighting for the rights of the overseas Filipino workers (OFWs)." “I am honored to be co-author and co-sponsor of this measure,” Revilla said. (OS Revilla photo /Senate PRIB)