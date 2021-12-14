Photo Release

December 14, 2021 Go lauds passage of Department of Migrant Workers: Sen. Christopher Lawrence Go expresses gratitude to his colleagues for supporting the passage of Senate Bill (SBN) 2234 which seeks to create the Department of Migrant Workers during the hybrid plenary session Tuesday, December 14, 2021. Go, one of the authors of the measure, also thanked Sen. Joel Villanueva, the bill’s sponsor, for his hard work and determination in making sure SBN 2234, which would provide a dedicated department for overseas Filipino workers (OFWs), would be passed by the chamber. “As one of the authors of this measure, I expressed my profound gratitude to our colleagues for this fitting gift to our OFWs especially during this time of Christmas,” Go added. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)