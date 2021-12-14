Photo Release

December 14, 2021 Amending the Public Service Act: Sen. Grace Poe hears her colleagues' proposed amendments to Senate Bill No. 2094, which seeks to revise the Commonwealth Act No. 46, or the Public Service Act, during the hybrid plenary session Tuesday, December 14, 2021. But before this, Poe, chairperson of the Committee on Public Services, reiterated that the bill primarily intends to provide Filipino consumers with "better choices". By opening up public services to foreign investors, she expected the next generation would be given "modern, more accessible and affordable" services. "We need to be forward-looking and not be hampered by some of our mistrust and fears," Poe told her fellow senators. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)