Photo Release

December 14, 2021 Protect delivery riders, drivers: Sen. Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III, chairman of the Committee on Trade, Commerce and Entrepreneurship, explains to his colleagues the objective of Senate Bill No. 2302 or an Act Providing Measures to Protect Individuals Engaged in Food Grocery and Pharmacy Delivery Services. During the interpellation period on the measure Tuesday, December 14, 2021, Pimentel said the bill seeks to protect delivery service drivers and riders from paying losses in case of hoax or fake orders. He said the bill also seeks to penalize offenders of hoax orders. “Protect first the delivery riders and drivers. Then we also penalize the offenders of hoax orders. We have to make sure that the loss must be absorbed by the application provider and not the delivery riders or drivers,” Pimentel said. (Albert Calvelo/Senate PRIB)