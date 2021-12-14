Photo Release

December 14, 2021 On defining foreign state enterprise: Senate President Pro Tempore Ralph Recto introduces his amendments to Senate Bill No. 2094, which seeks to revise Commonwealth Act No. 46, or the Public Service Act, during the hybrid plenary session Tuesday, December 14, 2021. Recto proposed to amend, among others, the definition of what a foreign state enterprise is. He explained that his proposed amendment would strengthen the safeguards placed in the measure with respect to the limits on the ownership of state-owned enterprises. (Screen grab / Senate PRIB)