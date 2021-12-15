Photo Release

December 15, 2021 Senator Pia S. Cayetano’s intervention during the Forum of Women Parliamentarians at the 143rd IPU Assembly: 26 November 2021, Madrid, Spain. During the Forum of Women Parliamentarians at the 143rd IPU Assembly, Senator Pia S. Cayetano highlighted the Philippine experience and the government’s efforts to curb online child exploitation that occurs in children being sexually exploited by adults within their own households. Senator Cayetano cited the Philippines being identified by the UNICEF as the global epicenter of live-stream sexual abuse trade. Senator Cayetano further emphasized that we can save our children when we stop the demand for women and mothers who leave their countries to seek greener pastures abroad leaving their families including young girls vulnerable to sexual abuse.