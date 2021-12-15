Photo Release

December 15, 2021 Gatchalian leads Malampaya inquiry: Sen. Win Gatchalian leads the continuation of the Committee on Energy’s hybrid hearing on issues hounding the Malampaya Deep Water Gas-to-Power Project and its compliance with the Oil Exploration and Development Act of 1972 Wednesday, December 15, 2021. Gatchalian, chairperson of the Committee on Energy, explained the inquiry aims to dig deeper into the implementation of Presidential Decree 87 (PD 87) or the Oil Exploration and Development Act of 1972 and the transactions involving the Service Contract 38 and to arrive with possible legislative measure that would strengthen current law. According to Gatchalian, the Department of Energy sent its proposed amendments to PD 87 in response to the Committee’s request for documents and comments in relation to Senate Resolution No. 533, introduced by Senate President Vicente Sotto III and Sens. Panfilo Lacson and Gatchalian. (Albert Calvelo/Senate PRIB)