Photo Release

December 15, 2021 Addressing the menace of disinformation: Sen. Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan, chairperson of the Committee on Constitutional Amendments and Revision of Codes, presides over the continuation of the virtual hearing on Senate Resolution 953, directing the panel to conduct a review on the country’s existing criminal laws in light of the rise of social media platforms and the rapid advancement of technology. Pangilinan cited numerous incidents of fraud and disinformation through the internet, social media, mobile app and short message service (SMS) including fake food orders and job offers, bank scams and cyberattacks. “Clearly, all these incidents point to the need for intervention whether through legislation or higher controls by telecommunication companies or by corporations involved in digital technology. It is really a challenge and we thank everyone for joining us and hopefully, we can come together and figure out how we can move forward in terms of addressing the menace of disinformation,” Pangilinan said Wednesday, December 15, 2021. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)