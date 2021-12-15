Photo Release

December 15, 2021 Holding social media platforms accountable: Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon admits Wednesday, December 15, 2021, that legislating a remedy against disinformation and libelous statements on social media will be a challenge as long as users remain anonymous in the online platforms. During the continuation of the Committee on Constitutional Amendments and Revision of Codes' review of current laws amid the rise of social media platforms and advancement of technology, Drilon maintained that social media firms must be compelled to reveal the identity of those behind fictitious accounts in their platforms. He cited a provision of Senate Bill No. 2395, recently approved by the chamber on second reading, which would mandate social media providers to require the real name and phone number of users before the creation of accounts. "As long as they remain anonymous...you cannot sue them," Drilon said. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)