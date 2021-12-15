Photo Release

December 15, 2021 CA confirms 21 generals, senior AFP officers: Senate President and Commission on Appointments (CA) Chairperson Vicente C. Sotto III leads the body in confirming the ad interim appointments of 21 generals and senior officers of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Wednesday, December 15, 2021. The CA Committee on National Defense, headed by its chairperson, Rep. Luis “Jon-Jon” Ferrer IV, reported that after deliberating on the qualifications and fitness of the AFP officers in a public hearing, the committee determined “that they are all fit and qualified to be promoted to the ranks where they are all appointed and nominated.” Among those confirmed was Lt. Gen. Alfredo Rosario Jr., Philippine Army, commander of the Western Mindanao Command stationed in Calarian, Zamboanga City. (Joseph Vidal/ Senate PRIB)