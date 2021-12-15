Photo Release

December 15, 2021 Angara leads Senate panel on 2022 General Appropriations Act signing: Senate Finance Committee chairperson Sonny Angara leads the signing of the approved final version of the P5-trillion General Appropriations Act of 2022 during the continuation of the bicameral conference committee, EDSA Shangri-la Hotel, Mandaluyong City, Wednesday, December 15, 2021. The members of the Senate contingent are Senators Imee Marcos, Joel Villanueva, Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa, Nancy Binay, Pia Cayetano, Win Gatchalian, Richard Gordon, Christopher Lawrence Go, Risa Hontiveros, Grace Poe, Cynthia Villar, and Majority Leader Juan Miguel “Migz” F. Zubiri. (Voltaire F. Domingo / Senate PRIB)