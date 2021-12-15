Photo Release

December 15, 2021 Tests to be applied to consortium partners: Sen. Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 says tests should be applied before the Department of Energy approved the acquisition of majority of shareholdings in the Malampaya Deepwater Gas-to-Power Project by Udenna Corp. Pimentel, during the Committee on Energy hybrid hearing on issues hounding the Malampaya Deep Water Gas-to-Power Project and its compliance with the Oil Exploration and Development Act of 1972, said these tests should apply to a single entity, but the DOE split the tests to two companies: two tests to one company and the third test to another company. “Why? If they really believe that (the tests) are the guidance, why did they apply (the tests) in a wrong manner?” Pimentel said. The senator also said that in the selection of DOE’s partner in the service contract, the agency should take into consideration the personalities behind the corporation. However, when the transaction was concluded, personalities behind the holding companies changed, he said. Pimentel was questioning Udenna’s takeover of Malampaya project after it acquired the 90 percent shares of Chevron and Shell companies. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)