Photo Release

December 15, 2021 Poe thanks colleagues for third reading ok of Legacy Bill, Public Service Act: Sen. Grace Poe, chairperson of the Committee on Public Services, expresses her gratitude to colleagues who have helped hurdle “what was once a seemingly impossible journey” to pass a legacy bill, which is Senate Bill No. 2094 or the bill amending the 85-year-old Commonwealth Act No. 146 also known as the Public Service Act. During the hybrid plenary session Wednesday, December 15, 2021, Poe said this bill could be the most consequential economic legislation in the country since 1935, as she pointed out that increasing foreign domestic investment limit is not a novel idea, but in accordance with a global trend. “The main purpose of this measure is to provide consumers with choices. And I believe that by opening our economy to a diverse set of investors, we could provide our fellow Filipinos with more and better choices,” Poe said. (Albert Calvelo/ Senate PRIB)