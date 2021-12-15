Photo Release

December 15, 2021 A bill to heal economy: Sen. Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa commends Sen. Grace Poe, chairperson of the Committee on public services for shepherding Senate Bill No. (SBN) 2094 which seeks to amend the 85-year-old Public Service Act and liberalize the economy in a bid to encourage more foreign investments into the country. Dela Rosa, during the hybrid plenary session Wednesday, December 15, 2021, underscored the need to amend the “very stringent” provisions of the Public Service Act that have restricted the inflow of foreign investment and development of different industries in the country. “Here is a measure that would ensure the healing of our economy. It is but my hope that upon the passage of this bill into law, we can get the attention of other countries to invest in the Philippines and show them that indeed, it is more fun in the Philippines,” Dela Rosa said. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)