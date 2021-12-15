Photo Release

December 15, 2021 Revilla sponsors Senate Bill 2450: Sen. Ramon “Bong” Revilla, Jr. sponsors Senate Bill No. 2450 which seeks to provide permanent validity of certificates of live birth, death, and marriage issued by the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA). During the hybrid plenary session Wednesday, December 15, 2021, Revilla stressed the need to pass the bill since there are public and private institutions that do not recognize the lifetime validity of these civil registry documents. “There are instances that applicants are required to submit birth certificates issued within the past 6 months. For them to get these documents, Filipinos need to spend time and money. This is especially unfair to those who are first-time jobseekers,” Revilla said. Revilla also noted that passing the bill would be timely since the period between 2015 and 2025 was declared Civil Registration and Vital Statistics Decade by virtue of Proclamation No. 1106, highlighting the importance of civil registry documents. (OS Revilla photo/Senate PRIB)