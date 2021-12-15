Photo Release

December 15, 2021 New SEF Board of Trustees: Senate Secretary Myra Marie Villarica (extreme left) inducts the new set of Board of Trustees of the Senate Employees’ Fund Wednesday, December 15, 2021. The new officers are (from left) Dir. Ma. Antoniette Aristoza chief of the Plenary Affairs Bureau; Famirexie Gallares (Office of the Senate Sergeant-At-Arms; Bienvenido Dimen (Office of the External Affairs and Relations); and Mark Christopher Zulueta (Property Procurement Service). Villarica also chairs the Board. (Albert Calvelo/Senate PRIB)