Photo Release

December 15, 2021 Pimentel seeks Senate’s concurrence to world’s largest FTA: Senate Committee on Foreign Relations chairperson Sen. Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel sponsors Senate Resolution 963 or a resolution concurring in the ratification of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (RCEP) Wednesday, December 15, 2021. Dubbed as the largest foreign trade agreement (FTA) in the world, Pimentel is seeking the concurrence of the Senate to the ratification of RCEP that would allow the country to expand the country’s economic alliance. Pimentel said the committee heard all the stakeholders' positions and arguments showing clearly that the RCEP agreement could fuel the country’s economic development. “With our concurrence on RCEP, we hope to expand the country alliances and deepen economic partnership with key trading partners. This is an opportune time for the Philippines. Let us work together towards this direction,” Pimentel added. RCEP is an agreement between the 10-member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and its five FTA partners namely Australia, China, Japan, New Zealand and the Republic of Korea. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)