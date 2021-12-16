Photo Release

December 16, 2021 Eradicating cigarette addiction: Sen. Sonny Angara explains his vote on Senate Bill 2239 after it was approved on third and final reading during plenary session Thursday, December 16, 2021. The bill seeks to regulate the importation, manufacture, sale, packaging, distribution, use and communication of vaporized nicotine and non-nicotine products. “I am voting for the measure in the hope that the addiction, called cigarette smoking, will be mitigated by a switch to vaporized or vaping products…and there is anecdotal evidence to that effect, for many personal colleagues. I share the hope of our Minority Leader that we can eradicate the addiction of cigarette smoking in the hope that there is a better future for cigarette smokers and non-cigarette smokers out there. That’s why I voted for this bill,” Angara said. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)