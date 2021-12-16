Photo Release

December 16, 2021 Non-implementation of Motorcycle Crime Prevention Act: Sen. Richard Gordon announces that before the Christmas break, he had circulated Blue Ribbon committee report about the non-implementation of laws, particularly of Motorcycle Crime Prevention Act (Republic Act 11235), which was passed two years ago. During Thursday’s hybrid plenary session, December 16, 2021, Gordon said killings and other criminal activities involving riding-in-tandem remain unchecked because of the inaction of concerned agencies. He said two of the most important functions assigned to Congress by the Constitution are lawmaking and oversight. “Our aim is to protect the people through the rule of law. If the law we had passed were not implemented well or, worse, is not implemented at all, what do we do? … so if the law is not being enforced or they're dragging their feet, what shall we do? Do we just tell ourselves that our job has been done in accordance with the charter and therefore cannot do anything anymore?” Gordon asked. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)