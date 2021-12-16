Photo Release

December 16, 2021 Sotto delivers last year-end message as Senate President: Senate President Vicente C. Sotto III expresses his gratitude to his fellow senators for their diligence and determination in serving the country and in making sure that the chamber does its share in finding hope amid the pandemic. Sotto, during the hybrid plenary session Thursday, December 16, 2021, cited several measures that were acted upon by the chamber that could help ease the burden brought by the Covid-19 pandemic to the people and the country including the approval of the P5 trillion 2022 national budget, bills for farmers, overseas Filipino workers, and job creation. “On behalf of the Senate, I am humbled to deliver before you my last Christmas message as Senate President. I wish that love and compassion be the guiding force for Filipinos of all faiths in this season of hope and joy. Merry Christmas to all people under God’s inclusive sky!” Sotto said. (V. Domingo, B. Nueva Espana/Senate PRIB)