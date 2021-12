Photo Release

December 17, 2021 Quezon, Quezon: Senator Win Gatchalian visited Pablo D. Maningas Nat’l Highschool, one of the participating schools in the pilot run of limited face-to-face classes, 15 Nov. 2021. The Senate Committee on Basic Education, Arts and Culture is set to conduct an inquiry on the planned expansion of limited face-to-face classes next year, Senator Win Gatchalian said. Photo by Mark Cayabyab/OS WIN GATCHALIAN