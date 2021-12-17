Photo Release

December 17, 2021 On the initial rollout of face-to-face classes: Sen. Win Gatchalian presides over the Committee on Basic Education, Arts and Culture's public hearing Friday, December 17, 2021, on the Department of Education's (DepEd) pilot implementation of the limited face-to-face classes amid the persisting COVID-19 pandemic. Gatchalian said he expects to be briefed by authorities on the results of the pilot run that started last November 15. "We will learn from this pilot testing. We will pick up the good points, we will pick up the best practices, and of course, adjust on the negative findings thru this pilot testing," the senator said. Gatchalian said he also wants to hear the DepEd's plans for 2022 as he hopes face-to-face classes will be fully implemented next year. (File Photo/Senate PRIB)