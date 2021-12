Photo Release

December 23, 2021 CEBU: Cebuanos work around the destruction after the onslaught of Super Typhoon Odette. Senator Kiko Pangilinan and wife Sharon Cuneta visited Cebu on Thursday and distributed food packs to several affected families. Pangilinan committed to donate more cash assistance, 840 fifty-kilo sacks of rice, and 2,000 five-liter bottles of drinking water. STAFF PHOTOS