Photo Release

December 26, 2021 Villar SIPAG cites 16 cooperatives for poverty reduction: Representatives of the 16 cooperatives pose during the blended awarding ceremonies with the Villar family- Sen. Cynthia A. Villar, former Secretary Mark Villar,Seputy Speaker Camille Villar and Paolo Villar (President and CEO of Vista Land). Fifteen (15) organizations are named outstanding partners in this year's Villar SIPAG Awards on Poverty Reduction and one is cited with special recognition for environmental protection. The fifteen cooperatives included: Rimalipad Naba Multi-purpose Cooperative,Claveria Farmers Multi-Purpose Cooperative, Maddela Integrated Farmers Savings and Development Cooperative, Ligas Kooperatiba ng Bayan sa Pag-unlad, Progressive Entrepreneurs on Agribusiness and Related Livelihood Services , NIA 4 Employees Multi-purpose Cooperative, Escalante Public and Private School Teachers, Employees Multi-purpose Cooperative, Sibuguey Valley Multi-purpose Cooperative, Zamboanga del Norte Teachers Employees Cooperatives, Oro Integrated Multi-purpose Cooperative, Santa Ana Multi-purpose Cooperative,Farmers Alternative for Self - Reliance Multi- purpose,Caritas et Labora Human Resource Services Cooperative and Unified Engineering Workers Multi-purpose Cooperative. Special Award is given to Bambuhay, a social enterprise from Mandaluyong City.