Photo Release

December 28, 2021 Tagana-an, Surigao del Norte: Senator Win Gatchalian with Tagana-an Mayor Cesar Diaz Jr., 23 Dec 2021. Gatchalian urged the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) to boost its information campaign on the availability of soft loans, which provide longer grace period for repayment terms and lower interest rates, and financial grant programs to typhoon-affected micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) to prevent loan sharks and online lending schemes from targeting small business owners. Photo by Mark Cayabyab/OS WIN GATCHALIAN