Photo Release

December 29, 2021 Quezon City: Senate Committee on Basic Education, Arts and Culture chairman Senator Win Gatchalian speaks before education stakeholders at the Ateneo de Manila during a symposium, 27 Sept. 2016 file. Gatchalian is seeking a more aggressive expansion of limited face-to-face classes to jumpstart the recovery of the basic education sector from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Photo by Mark Cayabyab/OS WIN GATCHALIAN