Photo Release

December 29, 2021 Bohol relief mission: Bohol has been one of the hardest hit by Category-5 Typhoon Odette and Boholanos continue to recover even as lines at gasoline stations, water stations, banks, and remittance centers have become a common sight here. In a relief mission Sen. Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan went to Bohol Wednesday (Dec. 29), committing to donate sacks of rice and bottles of drinking water. He also met with Bohol leaders Governor Arthur Yap, Vice Governor Rene Relampagos, and Board Member Frans Garcia to find out how else he can help in the recovery process. STAFF PHOTOS / VIDEOS