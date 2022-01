Photo Release

January 3, 2022 Baguio City: Senate Committee on Basic Education, Arts and Culture chairman Senator Win Gatchalian speaks at a national convention, 28 Nov. 2019 file. Uphold the safety of teachers and learners. Senator Win Gatchalian made this call following the imposition of Alert Level 3 in Metro Manila and the detection of more cases of the Omicron variant. Photo by Mark Cayabyab/OS WIN GATCHALIAN