Photo Release

January 4, 2022 Pasay City: Senator Win Gatchalian delivers his speech at the Session Hall, 2 Sept, 2020. Senator Win Gatchalian called for an in-depth probe on the proliferation of unauthorized bank transactions and the onslaught of spam text messages offering nonexistent jobs to unsuspecting mobile users. Photo by Mark Cayabyab/OS WIN GATCHALIAN