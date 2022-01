Photo Release

January 9, 2022 Legazpi City, Albay: Senator Win Gatchalian speaks at a press conference in this city, 14 March 2020. Following the Department of Finance’s (DOF) warning of an economic scarring because of a prolonged lack of face-to-face classes, Senator Win Gatchalian is pitching a nationwide remedial program to accelerate learning recovery. Photo by Mark Cayabyab/OS WIN GATCHALIAN