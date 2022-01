Photo Release

January 11, 2022 Pasay City: Senator Win Gatchalian at the Senate during a Senate committee on energy hearing, 23 May 2019. The CCF Life Academy Foundation, Inc. is now officially recognized as an educational institution of international character with the signing of Republic Act No. 11638. Gatchalian says the law expands opportunities for Filipino learners and their families to access international education. Photo by Mark Cayabyab. OS WIN GATCHALIAN