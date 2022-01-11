Photo Release

January 11, 2022 Ecozones to provide jobs in difficult times: Sen. Imee Marcos presides over the Committee on Economic Affairs public hearing Tuesday, January 11, 2022, on several measures seeking to create special economic zones in different provinces. During her opening statement, Marcos backs the creation of new economic zones, saying these economic zones could truly provide jobs and means of livelihood for many residents reeling from the COVID-19 pandemic and other natural calamities such as the recent onslaught of Typhoon Odette. “We have also seen… the flight of many big investors to our neighboring countries as we continue to be the laggard in so many of these FDIs (Foreign Direct Investments). We need a far more aggressive approach to entice investors and you can count on my support for these initiatives from the individual local government units, as well as representatives in the House of Representatives.” (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)