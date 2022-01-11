Photo Release

January 11, 2022 Twinkle Dargani leaves Senate: Pharmally Pharmaceutical Corp. executive Twinkle Dargani undergoes one final medical check-up before leaving the Senate on Tuesday, January 11, 2022. Senate President Vicente Sotto III has allowed the release of Dargani from Senate detention, citing humanitarian considerations and following the concurrence of Senate Blue Ribbon Committee Chairman Richard Gordon, Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel Zubiri and Senate Minority Leader Franklin M. Drilon. Members of the Office of the Sergeant at Arms (OSAA) turned over Dargani to her mom, Deepa Chainani, after the medical check-up and out-processing documentation. (Senate OSAA/Senate PRIB)