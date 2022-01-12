Photo Release

January 12, 2022 Curbing ‘Infodemic': Sen. Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan presides over the Committee on Constitutional Amendments and Revision of Codes virtual hearing to review the country’s criminal laws amid the rise of social media platforms and the rapid advancement of technology. Pangilinan said the goal of the third hearing is to expose the disinformation ecosystem and find solutions whether legislative, executive or a combination of both, as well as private sector participation. “We want to know how to stop this 'infodemic' through laws. We must have laws that are up to date, responsive to the needs of the times, fool-proof as best as it can be, against the ingenious minds of criminals,” Pangilinan said Wednesday, January 12, 2022. (Screen grab/ Senate PRIB)