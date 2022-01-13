Photo Release

January 13, 2022 Win leads hearing on local schools and cultural centers and museums bills: Sen. Win Gatchalian, chairman of the Committee on Basic Education, Arts and Culture, on Thursday, January 13, 2022, presides over a virtual hearing on nine local bills seeking to rename, separate and convert national high schools and elementary schools. The committee also tackled four proposed measures seeking to establish cultural centers and museums in the Provinces of Kalinga, Cagayan de Oro and Biliran. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)