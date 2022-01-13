Photo Release

January 13, 2022 Adequate funding for independent schools: Sen. Nancy Binay asks the Department of Education (DepEd) to ensure adequate funding for school annexes that will be separated and converted into independent educational institutions Wednesday, January 13, 2022. She noted that the separation of schools would entail budgetary requirements for their maintenance and operation. "Sayang naman 'yong approval natin kung wala palang budgetary support coming from DepEd (Our approval will go to waste if there is no budgetary support coming from DepEd)," Binay pointed out. The Committee on Basic Education, Arts and Culture, chaired by Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian, approved for plenary deliberation several bills seeking to rename, separate and convert some schools in the Philippines. (Screengrab/Senate PRIB)