Photo Release

January 13, 2022 Adoptive mom Pia Cayetano welcomes new law seeking to speed up adoption process: An adoptive mom and principal sponsor of the Foster Care Act, Senator Pia S. Cayetano says the newly signed Domestic Administrative Adoption Law will speed up adoption proceedings while ensuring the best interest of the child. File photo from 2019 shows Sen. Cayetano with Lucas, her adopted son.