January 14, 2022 Cebu City: Senator Win Gatchalian speaks during a press conference held here, 16 July 2021. After the signing of Republic Act No. 11596 which criminalizes child marriages, Gatchalian said that increasing the statutory rape age will be a crucial next step in safeguarding Filipino children from violence and abuse. Photo by Mark Cayabyab/OS WIN GATCHALIAN