Photo Release

January 16, 2022 Sta. Maria, Laguna: Senator Win Gatchalian visits the town of Sta. Maria in Laguna for the inauguration of its new and improved municipal hall, 7 July 2021. The lawmaker lauded the signing into law of the bill granting survivorship benefits to the legitimate spouse and dependent children of the members of the National Prosecution Service (NPS). Photo by Mark Cayabyab/OS WIN GATCHALIAN