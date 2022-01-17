Photo Release

January 17, 2022 Local officials’ prerogative to create ecozones: Sen. Pia Cayetano says she is not posing an objection to the bills seeking to create special economic zones in different areas of the country and that she will study the matter further. During the virtual hearing of the Committee on Economic Affairs Monday, January 17, 2022, Cayetano said it is the prerogative of local officials if they want to put up an ecozone. “If they believe that it will pursue their economic ideals and goals for their areas, that’s their prerogative. I just would like to study on my own, separately, what is the impact on the national government, because I understand that there are requirements for national budget funding,” Cayetano said. (File photo/Senate PRIB)