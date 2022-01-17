Photo Release

January 17, 2022 Bato hails proposed creation of Metro Davao Dev't Authority: Sen. Ronald "Bato" dela Rosa lauds the passage of Senate Bill. No. 8930, seeking the establishment of the Metropolitan Davao Development Authority, or MDDA, on third and final reading Monday, January 17, 2022. Dela Rosa, who hailed from Sta. Cruz, Davao del Sur which would be part of the jurisdiction of the MDDA, said the creation of the said agency "will give rise to strong coordination in development planning in the region." "I am confident that the proper coordination in the delivery of metro-wide services will economically benefit the people of the largest metropolitan area in the southern part of the Philippines, Metro Davao," Dela Rosa said. (Screengrab/Senate PRIB)