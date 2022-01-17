Photo Release

January 17, 2022 Metropolitanization institutionalizes Davao region urbanization: Sen. Francis “Tol” Tolentino says the establishment of Metropolitan Davao Development Authority (MDDA) institutionalizes the rapid urbanization of Davao region through strategic and viable reforms primarily towards regional cooperation and economic growth. “By agglomerating the major cities and municipalities of the region, the MDDA will further liberalize the LGUs (local government units) within its jurisdiction from their dependence upon the national government and promote a sustained and all-inclusive decentralization in the region,” said Tolentino, chairman of the Committee on Local Government and sponsor of House Bill No. 8930 or An Act Creating the Metropolitan Davao Development Authority. The measure passed on third and final reading Monday, January 17, 2022, with all 23 senators virtually and physically present voting affirmatively. (Albert Calvelo/Senate PRIB)