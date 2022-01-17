Photo Release

January 17, 2022 Senate oks nine university and college bills: Senator Joel Villanueva, chairman of the Committee on Higher, Technical and Vocational Education, expresses his gratitude to his colleagues following the passage of nine various bills that seek to convert and establish regular campuses in Eastern Samar, Pampanga, Cebu, Nueva Ecija, Davao del Norte, Cagayan de Oro and Bulacan, on third and final reading Monday, January 17, 2022. “This is just to thank our dear colleagues for supporting these nine measures that we passed on third and final reading. If it is okay, I would just put on record my sincerest thanks and gratitude to all the members,” Villanueva said. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)