Photo Release

January 17, 2022 Don’t let Typhoon Odette become a forgotten disaster: Sen. Richard Gordon appeals for immediate relief for families and businesses affected by the onslaught of Typhoon Odette last December. In a privilege speech during the hybrid plenary session Monday, January 17, 2022, Gordon urged his colleagues to pass Senate Resolution No. 977 seeking an immediate and early recovery of all areas affected by Typhoon Odette, such as Bohol, Cebu, the Dinagat Islands, and Siargao, to help micro, small, and medium enterprises and dislocated businesses, and provide support in the form of loans from government-owned and controlled corporations and other banks. Hoping that Typhoon Odette will not become yet another forgotten disaster since it is no longer part of the regular news cycle, Gordon prods the government to act swiftly on the needs of affected families and businesses, especially in extending financial relief. “I decided to make a privilege speech and come out with this proposal in writing from the Congress so that there’s admonition for them to have a sense of urgency… and help our kababayans in the Visayas and Mindanao region to get back on their feet after this tragedy,” Gordon said. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)