Photo Release

January 17, 2022 Recto’s prayer: Senate President Pro Tempore Ralph Recto, leading the chamber in prayer before the start of Monday’s plenary session January 17, 2022, implores God’s guidance and strength in the midst of an unprecedented surge of COVID-19 cases. He asked for wisdom and guidance as the Senate deliberates on important measures and issues that will respond to the health and the economic crisis and for the achievement of long-term outcomes. “Grant us wisdom and compassion that we may continue with our legislative duties and legislation of many more necessary measures to alleviate the plight of our people, appease their fears and frustrations and give them hope and comfort. May this crisis unite us in prayer and in action inspired by Your abiding love and the spirit of solidarity and goodwill,” Recto prayed. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)